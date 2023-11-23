Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:02
Activists dragged away after interrupting Macy’s Thanksgiving parade
Pro-Palestine protesters were dragged away by police after disrupting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, 23 November.
The procession through New York City was temporarily paused when around 30 activists ran into the street, with some sitting down on the ground.
Footage shows one of the protesters declaring: “I will not celebrate the genocide of thousands of children who are being bombed and buried under rubble. We have nothing to celebrate.”
The annual march kicked off early on Thursday, with the parade led by an NYPD motorcade.
Up next
05:37
Best high street Christmas sandwiches revealed
03:39
Only The Poets perform ‘Looking At You’
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
03:12
Watch Only the Poets’ stripped-back version of ‘Every God I Pray To’
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:07
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
00:49
The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war
01:35
The Lazarus Project stars give their own summary of sci-fi series
08:06
Does superhero fatigue spell disaster for Marvel?
08:47
What are the best Halloween movies of all time?
03:39
Only The Poets perform ‘Looking At You’
03:12
Watch Only the Poets’ stripped-back version of ‘Every God I Pray To’
03:20
Jelani Blackman performs ‘Feel The Same’ for Music Box session
03:40
Jelani Blackman performs ‘Clear’ for Music Box session
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
05:33
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye
09:06
Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis
01:11
Ronnie O’Sullivan started world championship ‘on phone to Samaritans’
00:31
NFL icon Deion Sanders claims Mount Rushmore is in Los Angeles
01:19
Travis Kelce reads ‘nonsense’ old tweets that have been going viral
01:33
Scaloni condemns ‘ugly’ scenes as crowd trouble mars Argentina win
01:22
Blue whales return ‘home’ decades after being wiped out by whaling
00:44
Spectacular waterspout spins off Amalfi coast
01:09
Toxic foam floats on Delhi’s Yamuna river in drone footage
00:34
Brazil residents travel by boat on flooded street after heavy rain
00:52
Strictly’s Vito sends Ellie into fits of giggles as prank goes wrong
01:02
Call of Duty 2024: New details about ‘Black Ops’ title shared in leak
00:35
First look: Frankie Dettori and Tony Bellew in I’m A Celeb new trial
00:37
60 years of Doctor Who celebrated in Cardiff light show
00:44
Watch: Strictly’s Bobby Brazier opens up on Jade Goody’s death
01:20
What’s inside the Lookfantastic Black Friday beauty box
01:14
TikTok hack allows users to auto-scroll without swiping screen
00:35
Rylan Clark annoyed by Jodie Gibson’s claim about Alison Hammond
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09