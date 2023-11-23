Activists dragged away after interrupting Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

Pro-Palestine protesters were dragged away by police after disrupting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, 23 November.

The procession through New York City was temporarily paused when around 30 activists ran into the street, with some sitting down on the ground.

Footage shows one of the protesters declaring: “I will not celebrate the genocide of thousands of children who are being bombed and buried under rubble. We have nothing to celebrate.”

The annual march kicked off early on Thursday, with the parade led by an NYPD motorcade.