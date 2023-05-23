Madeleine McCann: Drone footage shows dam where police believed to start search

Drone footage shows a dam in Portgual where police will search for Madeleine McCann.

Officials will inspect the Arade dam on Tuesday, 50km (31 miles) from where the toddler went missing aged three in Praia da Luz on 3 May 2007, local news reported.

According to Portuguese media, the search is being conducted at the request of German police, and British police will also be present.

In 2020, German police identified Christian Brueckner as a suspect.

It is believed that Brueckner used to visit the Algarve reservoir being searched.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.