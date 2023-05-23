Maddie McCann: Police divers filmed searching lake in Algarve reservoir

Police divers have started to search a reservoir in Portugal in connection with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Emergency services set up in an area near the Barragem do Arade reservoir, around 50km (31 miles) from where the toddler went missing aged three in Praia da Luz in 2007.

The searches are being conducted at the request of German police in the presence of British officers.

It is believed that suspect Christian Brueckner, identified by German police, used to visit the Algarve reservoir being searched.

He has denied involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance

Sign up for our newsletters.