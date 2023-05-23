Madeleine McCann: What we know so far as police search Algarve reservoir

Authorities have confirmed they are searching the Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal in connection with the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Police erected tents and cordons on Tuesday, 23 May, in an area by the Arade dam, which is approximately 50km (31 mph) from where the three-year-old was last seen alive in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

In 2020, German authorities identified prisoner Christian Brueckner, a 45-year-old German citizen, as a suspect in the case.

Brueckner is known to have visited the Arade dam after Madeleine disappeared in the Algarve region.

