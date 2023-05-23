Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Madeleine McCann: What we know so far as police search Algarve reservoir

01:30

Billal Rahman | 1684848332

Madeleine McCann: What we know so far as police search Algarve reservoir

Authorities have confirmed they are searching the Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal in connection with the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Police erected tents and cordons on Tuesday, 23 May, in an area by the Arade dam, which is approximately 50km (31 mph) from where the three-year-old was last seen alive in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

In 2020, German authorities identified prisoner Christian Brueckner, a 45-year-old German citizen, as a suspect in the case.

Brueckner is known to have visited the Arade dam after Madeleine disappeared in the Algarve region.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

00:33

Clean-up operation underway after cars set alight during Cardiff riots

01:29

RMT’s Mick Lynch calls for ‘mass campaign of workplace disobedience’

00:24

Activists shout ‘shut down down Shell’ as they disrupt oil giant’s AGM

01:51

Maddie McCann: Police divers filmed searching lake in Algarve

Editor’s Picks

01:13

Trevi Fountain turns black in Rome climate protest

10:18

Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box

03:37

Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?

09:54

Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75

More Editor’s Picks

00:40

Aerial footage shows extent of devastating floods in northern Italy

06:04

Turkey elections: Will the earthquake response be the end of Erdogan?

01:59

Six big moments from Bafta TV awards 2023

03:01

Eurovision 2023: Best moments from this year’s final

On The Ground

07:56

The town torn apart by books | On The Ground

07:31

The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground

05:33

Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground

05:31

Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground

More On The Ground

40:32

The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary

40:32

Тіло в лісі | Independent TV Оригінальний документальний фільм

00:33

Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer

07:16

‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

03:37

Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?

09:01

Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?

07:25

Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions

11:26

What help is available for the cost of living crisis?

More You Ask The Questions

06:17

Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions

06:36

How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions

05:22

Can Anthony Joshua fight his way back to the top of boxing?

06:57

Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season?

Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

More Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

Decomplicated

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

05:07

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

Binge or Bin

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

02:47

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?

01:33

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?

02:18

Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?

More Binge or Bin

08:31

You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

08:30

The Book Special | Binge or Bin

11:17

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:51

The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’

Music Box

10:18

Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box

09:54

Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75

09:40

Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box

08:07

UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box

More Music Box

09:10

Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72

10:28

Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box

11:15

Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’

09:57

Irish artist Nell Mescal performs new single ‘In My Head’

Millennial Love

14:26

These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022

32:48

Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world

01:24

Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’

26:50

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate

More Millennial Love

01:20

Jodi Picoult: Anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to trans lives

01:26

Trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life

44:19

Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

01:09

Adult filmmaker says porn can be as creative as literature and film

Sport

00:44

Newcastle ‘shot ahead of schedule’ after securing Champions League

00:40

Moment Christ the Redeemer lights go out in support of Vinicius Jr

00:44

Mo Farah reacts to placing eighth in penultimate race of his career

00:51

Manchester City given rapturous reception ahead of Chelsea match

More Sport

00:36

Man City players celebrate winning the Premier League

00:28

Barnsley boss swigs beer after reaching League 1 play-off final

01:01

Toone upbeat on England’s World Cup chances despite injury setbacks

00:39

Watch: NFL star TJ Watt tumbles into his pool while cleaning it

Climate

01:13

Trevi Fountain turns black in Rome climate protest

00:44

Climate activist hangs from Adelaide bridge during XR protest

00:30

Cyclone Mocha hits Bangladesh with winds of 130mph

02:52

Jane Fonda joins climate protest standing against Biden fundraising

More Climate

00:33

Activists dragged away after throwing red paint at Scottish Parliament

00:26

Hundreds of XR protesters bang drums as they descend on Home Office

00:32

Dolphins seen riding the waves alongside surfers on Sydney beach

00:27

Satellite imagery shows rare total solar eclipse over Oceania

Culture

01:00

Bruce Willis’ wife shares dementia health tip daughter taught her

00:41

Watch: Phillip Schofield’s first appearance on This Morning in 1998

10:18

Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box

00:27

Protester covers herself in fake blood on Cannes red carpet

More Culture

00:24

Watch Phillip Schofield’s final sign-off from This Morning

02:23

Watch: Harrison Ford moved to tears at Cannes Indiana Jones premiere

00:54

Andy Rourke joins Johnny Marr on stage in one of his last performances

01:31

Ludacris’s star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Lifestyle

00:23

Moment 72-year-old becomes first of seven siblings to graduate

00:50

Ireland’s oldest person celebrates 109th birthday in Dublin

00:35

Princess of Wales surprises children at Chelsea Flower Show picnic

01:29

Easy budgeting tips to save 30% of your salary

More Lifestyle

00:19

Moment bright green meteor lights up Australian skies

00:24

Trump supporter gets former president’s signature tattooed on arm

02:59

How to fly to three countries for £50 according to a solo traveller

01:16

Double-amputee Gurkha reaches Mount Everest summit in world-first

Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

More Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

Saudi Green Initiative

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in