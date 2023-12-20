Man against assisted dying explains why he has now changed his mind

**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

A man who was originally against assisted dying has explained why he has now changed his mind.

Stephen Duckworth appeared on Sky News on Wednesday (20 December) to discuss his thoughts on assisted dying, following Dame Esther Rantzen’s decision to join Swiss clinic Dignitas.

The 83-year-old said she would consider going there to end her life should her next lung cancer scan show she is getting worse.

Entrepreneur Mr Duckworth said people “should have the right to make that choice if they’re in intolerable pain and suffering”.