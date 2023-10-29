‘We flew to Dublin for less than 24 hours for a night out - I’d 100% do it again’

A group of friends jetted to Dublin from the south of England for a night out, before flying home the next morning, for £30.

Ben Jacobs, 20, and his two friends, Evie, 20 and Rosie,18, decided they fancied a spontaneous night out whilst on a lunch break at work.

Taking off at 7.45pm they touched down just 50 minutes later and headed straight out for a night of dancing.

When it got to the early hours, the group made their way back to the airport at 4.30am after a kebab pit-stop.

They touched back down at 7.45am and were home by 10am.

“If I could do that every time I go out, I would” said Ben.