Feuding drivers race on roads before killing teenager in Greater Manchester crash

Feuding drivers overtook each other at high speeds in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on February 23 before causing the death of a “selfless” 16-year-old girl.

Newly-released footage shows Omar Choudhury, 22, and Hamidur Rahman, 24, both from Oldham, driving erratically at high speeds and engaging in a “threatening confrontation” with each other involving a weapon.

Choudhury reached 66pmh in a 30mph zone, mounted the pavement after hitting a car and struck Alisha Goup, who died at the scene.

Choudhury and Rahman were sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for causing death by dangerous driving.