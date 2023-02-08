Marjorie Taylor Greene stood up and heckled Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech.

The president challenged the GOP's record on debt, saying Donald Trump's administration added 25 per cent on to the national debt.

The angry congresswoman, a fierce defender of the former president, got to her feet and shouted "Liar" as other members of the GOP booed.

"They're the facts, check it out", quipped Mr Biden, appearing unperturbed by the heckling.

