Isabel Oakeshott clashes with Today show’s Nick Robinson over Matt Hancock texts

Isabel Oakeshott clashed with BBC Radio 4 presenter Nick Robinson over her leaking of more than 100,000 of Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp exchanges to the Daily Telegraph.

The journalist was given the messages as she helped the former health secretary write his Pandemic Diaries book.

Speaking on the Today show on Thursday (2 March), Ms Oakeshott claimed her decision to leak the texts was in the “public interest.”

The broadcaster confirmed to TalkTV that she had broken a non-disclosure agreement in releasing the messages.

“Anyone who thinks I did this for money must be utterly insane,” Ms Oakeshott said.

Sign up for our newsletters.