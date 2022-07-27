McDonald’s increases price of 99p cheeseburger for the first time in 14 years

McDonald's has announced that they are increasing the price of their signature cheeseburger for the first time in 14 years amid the cost of living crisis.

The burger, which used to cost 99p, will now cost £1.19 with immediate effect.

Other items on the menu will also be subject to an increase of between 10p and 20p.

"We understand that any price increases are not good news, but we have delayed and minimised these changes for as long as we could," McDonald's UK and Ireland chief executive Alistair Macrow said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.