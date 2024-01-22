Measles has hit the headlines as experts have urged that a “national call to action” is needed to make sure children are vaccinated against the potentially deadly virus.

Professor Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), has encouraged parents to check if their children have had the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) jab and warned warned measles is spreading among unvaccinated communities.

This video explains the symptoms to look out for, and why measles is so serious.