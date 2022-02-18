Storm Eustice caused chaos across the UK on Friday, battering parts of the country with winds of up to 100mph.

Towns and cities close to the coast took significant damage, with the Met Office putting red weather warnings in place for some regions.

Footage taken from the Wirral, Merseyside, shows huge waves slamming into the seaside resort of New Brighton.

Close by, a trio of swimmers were ordered out of the choppy sea by coastguard and rescue teams, as Storm Eunice continued to batter the area.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.