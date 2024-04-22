Sunak pledges support to Mark Rowley after ‘openly Jewish’ Met Police comment

Rishi Sunak said he had confidence in Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley after a London officer described an antisemitism campaigner as "openly Jewish".

Gideon Falter was threatened with arrest and told his presence was “antagonising” protesters yards away from him.

In a press conference on Monday, 22 April, the prime minister pledged support for the commissioner but said he needed to rebuild “confidence and trust” with the Jewish community.

The force initially apologised for the incident, but then apologised for its apology after suggesting opponents of pro-Palestine marches “must know that their presence is provocative”.

Suella Braverman has called for Sir Mark to resign.