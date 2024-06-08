Residents of the Greek island of Symi have been out in force searching for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley, according to the mayor’s daughter.

Police and firefighters have been using drones to try to locate Mr Mosley, while divers were also searching for the 67-year-old who vanished after setting off on a walk to the centre of the island on Wednesday 5 June.

Emergency crews called off the search at 8pm Greek time on Friday evening as dusk fell, but confirmed it will be resumed on Saturday morning.