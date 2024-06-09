Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

A body has been found in the search for TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley, who went missing on a Greek island.

The body and an umbrella were discovered in a rocky area beside Agia Marina on Symi on Sunday 9 June after an extensive search operation led by emergency workers.

Mosley, known for popularising the 5:2 diet and for his appearances on The One Show and This Morning, was on holiday when he vanished.

The 67-year-old TV personality was last seen by friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Wednesday, before going for a walk to the centre of the island.