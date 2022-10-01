Mick Lynch claims government is planning to scrap all rail ticket offices

The RMT general secretary has told The Independent the government is planning on scrapping every ticket office in the UK.

"We cannot accept the closure of all our ticket offices in Britain - that's what's on the table - no ticket office will exist on the national railway network if Grant Shapp's plan goes forward," Mick Lynch claimed.

Speaking from the picket line at London Euston station, he also said that his meeting with new transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan was "positive," and there "is a deal to be done" that is up to the government.

