Mickey Rourke calls Amber Heard a 'gold-digger' after losing Depp trial

Mickey Rourke branded Amber Heard a “gold-digger” after losing her trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The Wrestler actor sympathised with Depp, as he told Piers Morgan: “I was in a situation one time where I was blamed for something I didn’t do, it cost me movie jobs for several years.

"I felt bad for somebody trying to get chopped down by some gold-digger."

A jury ruled in favour of Mr Depp on 1 June in his defamation trial against Ms. Heard, where he was awarded $10.35m in damages, while Ms Heard was awarded $2m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.