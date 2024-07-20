Huge queues as global IT outage causes chaos at Heathrow Airport

There are huge queues at Heathrow Airport today (20 July) as the global IT outage continues to cause travel chaos.

An estimated 350 flights to, from and within the UK were cancelled yesterday after a botched software update brought down systems worldwide.

At least 45 more flights to, from and within the UK have been cancelled on Saturday as airlines struggle to recover operations.

Heathrow Airport says it is continuing to work with colleagues to minimise the impact of the global outage and urged passengers to check the status of their flights with their airlines.