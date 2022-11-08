‘I voted for that guy!’: John Fetterman’s wife leaves polling station with him

John Fetterman was seen leaving a polling station with his wife, Gisele Fetterman, who gleefully pointed at her partner declaring she “voted for that guy.”

The battle for the Senate between Mr Fetterman and Mehmet Oz is one of the key races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Health concerns have surrounded the current lieutenant governor’s campaign after the Democrat suffered a stroke.

All eyes are on his race against GOP contender Dr Oz, a TV personality and physician, with the polls showing a narrow gap.

