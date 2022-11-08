Kari Lake tells reporters she will be their ‘worst nightmare’ if elected in Arizona

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told reporters that she is going to be their “worst fricking nightmare.”

The pro-Trump Republican nominee said she will serve two terms if elected, telling them to get ready for a “fun eight years.”

“We will reform the media as well. We’re going to make you guys into journalists again,” she said.

The former television news anchor is running against Arizona’s Democratic secretary of state, Katie Hobbs.

Americans were casting their votes in the 2022 midterms on Tuesday, November 8.

