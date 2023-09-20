Migrants line tracks of Mexican railway as operator halts trains due to injuries

A Mexican railway operator announced on Tuesday (19 September) that it is temporarily suspending train runs in the northern part of the country due to migrants climbing aboard freight cars and getting hurt in the process.

Ferromex said it has temporarily ordered a halt to 60 trains carrying cargo that would fill 1,800 tractor-trailers.

In recent days, there have been about a “half-dozen regrettable cases of injuries or deaths” among migrants hopping freight cars, the company said in a statement.

But the word had yet to trickle down to the migrants themselves, hundreds of whom waited on the tracks and alongside them at a railway yard in Huehuetoca, on the northern outskirts of Mexico City.