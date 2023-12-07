Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25-feet in the air

A missing German shepherd was found stuck in a tree 25-feet up in the air.

Luna, a 10-month-old puppy, was found perched in a slanted tree in El Dorado County, California, on 4 December having been missing for a day.

The dog can be seen wagging her tail upon finally being found by stunned owner Brian Spies.

A friend of Mr Spies was driving past when he caught her sitting in the tree in the corner of his eye.

The owner then used an extension ladder from his work truck to reach Luna and carefully bring her to safety.