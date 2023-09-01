Strolling monitor lizard holds up traffic on busy Thailand bridge

A monitor lizard held up cars as it ambled across a bridge in Thailand.

Dashcam footage shows the reptile emerging from the roadside and disrupting traffic as it dawdled to the other lane in Bangkok, Thailand on 29 July.

Asian water monitor lizards normally live in canals, swamps, sewers and ponds in cities in Thailand. They feed on fish, snakes, frogs and scraps of food left by humans.

The reptiles are aggressive when threatened and have a mildly venomous bite which sometimes carries harmful bacteria.