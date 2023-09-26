Learner motorcyclist fined after fireball crash in Cambridge

A learner motorcyclist has been fined after he crashed into a car, causing his bike to burst into a huge fireball.

Stavius Gordon, 31, lost a toe in the crash in Cambridge on 9 September last year.

Gordon initially denied riding the bike, but dashcam footage and statements from other motorists placed him at the scene.

Gordon appeared at Cambridge Crown Court and admitted to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance.

He was given a £120 fine and nine points on his licence.