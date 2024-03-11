Moment drink driver causes fiery motorway crash captured in shocking dashcam footage

Video footage captured the moment a drink driver crashed into the back of another car on a motorway, flipping it over and sending it skidding along the fast lane on its roof.

Nilen Chauhan, 27, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo when he slammed into the back of a Mitsubishi L200, flipping the other vehicle over on the A14 at Bar Hill in Cambridgeshire.

Its driver survived the collision, which happened at about 6:35 am on 14 September 2023, and was able to walk away.

Chauhan admitted drink driving and driving a vehicle dangerously.

He was sentenced to a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Chauhan was also given a three-year driving ban and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.