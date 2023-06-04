Dashcam footage shows armed driver ramming police car before 135mph motorway chase

A disqualified driver rammed a police car before leading officers on a 135mph motorway chase while armed with a loaded gun, dramatic dashcam footage shows.

Kane McLeod, 32, was spotted by a police patrol speeding in an Audi A7 fitted with cloned number plates on the M25 near the Darenth Interchange in Dartford, Kent, on the evening of April 10, 2021.

Officers followed the car onto the M20, where McLeod accelerated up to speeds up to 135mph.

Dashcam footage captures the moment McLeod rammed a patrol car in before speeding off and leading them into a high-speed chase.

McLeod, of Derby, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause alarm or distress, possessing a firearm when prohibited for life, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and possession of cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges and was sentenced to five years and 11 months imprisonment at Maidstone Crown Court.

McLeod was also disqualified from driving for seven years and 10 months and will be required to do an extended test once his ban elapses.