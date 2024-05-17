Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clashed after the Republican accused Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett of wearing “fake eyelashes" during a chaotic House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday, 16 May.

The New York Democrat reprimanded the far-right representative from Georgia, stepping in with: “How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person.”

The representatives traded cutting remarks before Ms Greene appeared to question Ms Ocasio-Cortez's intelligence.

Thursday's chaos occurred as a committee discussed whether to hold attorney general Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena to hand over an audio recording of Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Ben Hur.