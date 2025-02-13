German chancellor says Munich car attack suspect ‘must leave country’

German chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the Munich car attack and warned that the perpetrator "cannot assume that he will be able to remain here."

A vehicle was driven at a trade union demonstration, injuring at least 28 people, in what authorities believe was an attack on Thursday, 13 February.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, was arrested after officers fired a shot at the car, deputy police chief Christian Huber said.

According to a translation read out by Sky News, Mr Scholz said: "The government will be starting flights back to Afghanistan despite the lack of diplomatic ties.

"He must be punished and he must leave the country."