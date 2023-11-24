Footage shows murderer stealing delivery driver’s van moments before killing him

A murderer is caught stealing a delivery driver’s van just moments before killing him.

CCTV captures Christopher Elgifari,31, stealing Mark Lang’s van in a Cardiff street on 28 March, this year.

Mr Lang was stood at the door of a house to deliver a parcel when Elgifari jumped in the van, which had been left unlocked with the key in the ignition.

Elgifari drove off at speed while Mr Lang chased him down the street.

Elgifari turned the van around at the end of the street, colliding with a garden wall, before driving back and hitting Mr Lang who was stood in the middle of the road. He suffered fatal injuries.

Elgifari was convicted of murder and robbery.

He will be sentenced on 1 December.