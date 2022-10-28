A therapist who was found guilty of murdering and decapitating her friend has become the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK.

Jemma Mitchell, 38, was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 34 years at the Old Bailey today, 28 October, after she was fount guilty of beheading Mee Kuen Chong, 67, before driving to Devon where she left the Christian’s badly-decomposed body in woods.

In sentencing remarks, Judge Richard Marks KC said it was clear that Mitchell is “extremely devious.”

