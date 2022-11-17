Builder leads police to site where he murdered and buried girlfriend

A builder who killed his ex-girlfriend and buried her in a makeshift grave returned to the scene to show officers where her body was located.

Andrew Burfield, 51, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years for the murder of Katie Kenyon, 33.

Footage relased by Lancashire Constabulary shows Burfield leading officers to where the mother-of-two was buried in Gisburn Forest.

Burfield previously told officers he thought Ms Kenyon had gone into rehab, continuing to deny murder before changing his plea to guilty on the third day of his trial.

