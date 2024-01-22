Killers go shopping with man’s money after murdering him in own home

This shocking CCTV shows two people who killed a man in his Bradford home using his money for a shopping spree.

Stephen Kershaw, 65 was reported missing on September 13, last year by a concerned family member who hadn’t seen him.

He was found dead in his bedroom alcove at his home on September 16.

Ian Mitchell, 35, and Sarah Pearson, 23, both of Shetcliffe Lane Bradford, pleaded guilty to murder and fraud. They have now been sentenced to life in prison with minimum terms of 22 and 19 years respectively.

The family of Mr Kershaw released a tribute following his killer’s sentencing on Friday (19 January) and said they “couldn’t begin to put into words” the devastation” his death has had on them.