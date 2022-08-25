Lily Sullivan walks down road with killer on night of murder

CCTV footage captures a teenage girl walking down a street before a man strangled her after she rejected his sexual advances.

Lewis Haines, 31, met Lily Sullivan, 18, in a nightclub in Pembroke in west Wales in December.

The pair kissed, and later went to a nearby alleyway together. Ms Sullivan was later found face down and topless in a reservoir near the town.

A judge concluded Haines had killed the teenager after she rebuffed his sexual advances.

The father-of-one has confessed to murdering Ms Sullivan but denied sexual misconduct.

