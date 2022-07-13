Nadhim Zahawi says he would ‘certainly’ give Boris Johnson job in cabinet

Nadhim Zahawi said he would “certainly” offer Boris Johnson a position in his cabinet if he becomes prime minister, adding the current Tory leader has been a friend of his for 30 years.

The Chancellor told LBC: “He has been the most consequential prime minister of his generation…he delivered Brexit, he got us through a global pandemic.”

Mr Zahawi is one of the eight contenders for the leadership of the Conservative Party and will be on the ballot paper when MPs begin voting Wednesday 13 July to elect a successor to Mr Johnson.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.