Nadine Dorries says she would no longer support Boris Johnson if he ‘kicked a dog’

Nadine Dorries has said if Boris Johnson “kicked a dog” she would withdraw her support for him in bizarre interview on CNN.

The culture secretary was defending the latest image to come out of the Partygate scandal that showed Johnson hosting a zoom quiz with two of his staff and a bottle of champagne.

When asked if there is anay circumstance where she would withdraw support for the PM, Dorries said: “Well of course... if he went up and kicked a dog I’d probably withdraw my support for him.”

