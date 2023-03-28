Bodycam footage shows Nashville police searching Christian school for gunman

Bodycam footage shows the moment armed police enter a Christian school in Nashville in search for the shooter who killed six people, including three children, on Monday, 27 March.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Audrey Hale, 28, who shot through the school’s doors before opening fire on staff and students.

Bodycam footage shows officers searching classrooms and bathrooms for the shooter as emergency alarms ring out.

The suspect, who police have said was a former student at Covenant Presbyterian Church School, was shot and killed by law enforcement at the scene.

