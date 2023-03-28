Nashville students ‘randomly targeted’ in Christian school shooting, police say

Nashville police say students at a Christian elementary school were "randomly targetted" during a shooting which killed six.

Three children and three adult members of staff were killed when Audrey Hale, 28, opened fire inside the school.

During a briefing on the shooting, officers said: "We do not have a motive at this time, the students were randomly targeted."

It was also revealed that Hale, who was killed at the scene by officers, owned seven firearms.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.