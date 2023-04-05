Cleverly says Nato members should commit at least two per cent of GDP on defence

The foreign secretary says Nato members should commit at least two per cent of their GDP on defence.

James Cleverly made the remark as he met with his international counterparts at a Nato summit in Brussels.

He described the target as being a "floor to which to which all members subscribe."

"Ultimately, what we need to recognise is the world has become a more contested and more dangerous, less predictable place," he added.

