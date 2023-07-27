Nigel Farage opens up about Coutts banking battle: ‘How do I pay the gas bill?’

Nigel Farage called the resignation of NatWest Group chief executive Dame Alison Rose “a start” as he opened up about his Coutts banking fiasco in an interview.

Speaking on Wednesday 27 July, the former Ukip leader said she “cannot be the only person that carries the can for terrible decisions” made by the board.

“Dame Alison going isn’t enough. I need a bank account. What am I going to do? How am I going to pay the gas bill?” Mr Farage questioned.

“I was closed down for my political opinions.”