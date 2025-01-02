Biden says New Orleans attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar ‘inspired’ by ISIS

President Joe Biden said suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar posted a video before the New Orleans New Year attack indicating he was inspired by Islamic State group.

A man driving a pickup truck sped through a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter early on New Year’s Day, killing at least 15 people and injuring 30 others.

In a statement released by the White House, President Biden said: “He posted videos on social media indicating that it is inspired by ISIS, expressing a desire to kill.”

Biden said an ISIS flag was found in his vehicle.