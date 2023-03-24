Five children called 911 for help after becoming “stuck” in Staten Island sewers on Tuesday 21 march.

The boys crawled through an open storm drain at Cloves Lake Park near the Staten Island Zoo and walked around a quarter of a mile through the tunnels before they lost their way, according to FDNY.

“We’re stuck in the sewers,” one of the youngsters tells the 911 dispatcher.

“You’re stuck where? How did you guys get in there?” the dispatcher responds.

The five children - who were also screaming for help during the call - were assisted out of the sewers by firefighters and taken to a medical centre for assessment.

