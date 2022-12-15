Sperm whale dies after washing up on New York beach in devastating footage

A sperm whale washed up dead on a beach in Queens, New York, this week - despite desperate efforts from bystanders to save it.

The mammal was spotted struggling in shallow water close to Rockaway Beach on Tuesday morning (13 December), when beach-goers attempted to help it back into the deeper water.

However, the stricken whale - measuring around 32ft long - died later that day.

Footage shows the deceased whale on the beach, surrounded by caution tape.

It was believed to be a female sperm whale, between the age of three and five.

