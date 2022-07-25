Man hit by car and robbed while lying on ground in New York

The NYPD are appealing for information after a man was knocked down by a car and robbed while he was on the ground.

Shocking footage shows the moment the 39-year-old victim was hit by a vehicle in the Bronx, before the suspects get out and walk over to him.

They steal some of his personal belongings, before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the suspects returned to check the man’s wallet a second time, before disappearing for good.

The incident happened on Saturday morning (23 July) and the victim remains in critical condition.

