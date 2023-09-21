Overturned bus seen in aerial footage after fatal crash involving high school band

A charter bus carrying a high school band crashed and rolled down an embankment in Orange County, New York, killing one person.

The incident, which injured dozens more, happened on Interstate 84 shortly before 1.30pm ET on Thursday 21 September.

Aerial footage shows the overturned bus and emergency services on the scene.

The vehicle was carrying members of the Farmingdale High School band when it crashed down a steep embankment.

It is unclear what caused the accident at this time.

The students, from Long Island, were travelling from Nassau County to a band camp event in Pennsylvania, according to ABC 7 NY.