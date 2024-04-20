Shivering man stuck under New York pier rescued by emergency services

Bodycam footage shows the moment a man was rescued after falling into the Hudson River on Manhattan’s West Side.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) and Fire Department New York (FDNY) responded to a call for help shortly after 7am.

Arriving on the scene, near Pier 57 in the Chelsea neighbourhood, officers found a 43-year-old man stuck shivering in the water.

Rescuers wearing specialist equipment lowered themselves into the river to help the man stay afloat, while others stood on the pier and set up a ladder that was used to help the man out.

He was taken to hospital for evaluation and was said to be in good condition.

Police said it was unclear what caused the man to fall in.