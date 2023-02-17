Moment thieves loot $50,000 worth of Givenchy from New York City store

Thieves were caught on CCTV looting $50,000 worth of Givenchy merchandise from a store in Manhattan on 11 February.

The suspects smashed the front door window of the luxury boutique at 94 Greene Street in SoHo at approximately 7:27am, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said.

Footage shows four individuals - three of whom did not cover their faces - stuffing bags with high-value items including handbags and shoes.

The individuals then ran off after the raid.

