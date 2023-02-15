New Zealand authorities expect to make their final rescues on Wednesday, after Cyclone Gabrielle brought extensive flooding and landslides that claimed at least two lives.

Aerial footage shows the devastation caused to neighbourhoods close to Aukland, where homes have been damaged amid one of the worst weather events the nation has seen.

The body of a volunteer firefighter was retrieved from a landslide that destroyed a flooded house on Hawke’s Bay, which also critically injured another firefighter.

A woman was also killed by a landslide in the same area, emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty said.

