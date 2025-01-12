California governor Gavin Newsom appeared to take a swipe at Donald Trump as firefighters from Mexico arrived to help battle the deadly wildfires.

Newsom stated: “This is what friends do” as two aircraft carrying crews, as well as humanitarian aid landed in Los Angeles on Saturday (11 January).

The firefighters will be out on the frontline over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Newsom added: This is what relationships are all about. Friends in need being there for one another.”

Trump this week blamed Newsom for the wildfire crisis, claiming in a social media post that he “refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water”.