NFL players dig cars out of snow after returning to Buffalo during blizzard

Buffalo Bills football players were forced to dig their vehicles out of deep snow after arriving back in New York amid an unprecedented winter storm.

The NFL continued over Christmas - despite extreme weather across the US - and Buffalo secured an impressive 35-13 win at the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve.

Upon arriving back, the team faced a different opponent - heavy snow.

Safety Damar Hamlin took to social media to share the crazy scenario, which saw a number of players and staff attempting to dig their cars out of the deep snow.

