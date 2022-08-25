Health secretary Steve Barclay confronted by angry woman over ambulance delays

Steve Barclay was heckled during an interview by an angry woman who asked why the government has done "nothing" to tackle lengthy waits for ambulances.

The health secretary minister was speaking outside the Moorfields Eye Hospital in Old Street, central London, when a woman interrupted him to highlight how “people have died” during waits for the emergency services.

“Are you going to do anything about the ambulances waiting, and the people dying out... Twelve years – you’ve done bugger all about it... People have died, and all you’ve done is nothing" the woman said.

